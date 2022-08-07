News
31-year-old man drafted for three months drowns in Lake Sevan, body now found yet
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Today, an emergency occurred in Gegharkunik region.

According to shamshyan.com, about 16:00 to the 911 Crisis Management Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was reported that a citizen drowned while swimming in Lake Sevan in the administrative district of Tsovak village of Gegarkunik region.

It was found out that about 15:30, 31-year-old Azat M., a resident of Shirak region, was swimming in the lake and according to citizens who were with him, drowned. At present the search continues.

According to Shamshyan, the drowned citizen is a three-month-old enlisted officer, he and several of his friends entered the lake in a boat and at that time he said he wanted to swim, jumped into the water and drowned.

A criminal case was opened at the investigation department of the Gegharkunik garrison of the Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia over the incident.
