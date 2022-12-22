Seoul and Washington consider large-scale joint combat firing

Seoul and Washington are considering holding their first large-scale joint live-fire demonstration in six years in 2023 amid growing military threats from North Korea, South Korea's defense ministry said, AP reported.
The exercise will take place as South Korea and the United States discuss preparations for next year's 70th anniversary of their alliance, ministry spokesman Jeon Ha-gyu said. “Marking that occasion, we are exploring various ways to showcase our military’s presence and the alliance’s overwhelming deterrence capabilities against North Korea,” Jeon told a regular briefing.
“A combined joint live-fire demonstration can be one of the options.”
The United States previously launched its F-22 Raptor stealth fighters for a joint exercise with South Korea for the first time since 2018, hours after North Korea criticized both countries and promised additional missile tests.
In September, the allies conducted their first exercise with a U.S. aircraft carrier since 2018.
North Korea has tested an unprecedented number of missiles this year, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) designed to strike the U.S. mainland. According to Seoul and Washington officials, Pyongyang has also completed preparations for its first nuclear test since 2017.