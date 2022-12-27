Trump says he asked his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law not to participate in his 2024 presidential campaign

Former President Donald Trump said he himself asked his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner not to participate in his 2024 presidential campaign after rumors that the pair would distance themselves from him.
"Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President," Trump wrote on the Truth Social network he founded. "In fact, specifically asked them not to do it - too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond."
Trump's daughter and son-in-law were among his closest advisers during his presidency and his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.
Ivanka did not attend her father's 2024 campaign launch in November, and later told the media she had no political ambitions.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "I do not plan to be involved in politics."