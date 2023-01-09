Turkey fires official responsible for calculating key production indicator

Turkey's state statistics agency fired a senior official who oversaw the calculation of a key economic indicator after worse-than-expected economic data stoked concerns about the agency's independence.

Cihat Erce Isbasar, chairman of the Office of National Accounts, was transferred to the new department late last month, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Turkey's economy grew at its slowest pace in the third quarter since contracting at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, TurkStat data showed on Nov. 30. The slowdown went against the economic policy goal set by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He pushed the central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate to encourage cheap credit, a move aimed at unlocking investment and production. In the meantime, inflation, including food prices, has soared.

Gross domestic product growth at 3.9% year on year was still one of the best results in the Group of 20, but fell below the forecasts of most analysts polled by Bloomberg. It is also unfavorable compared to the previous three months, when Turkey's GDP increased by a revised 7.7%.

TurkStat said corrections to GDP data will be made in August, following elections scheduled for June.

GDP for all of 2022 will be announced ahead of the election, and the numbers will show how successful Erdogan's policies have been in delivering on his promises of economic growth.

Isbasar's departure marks the latest leadership change at the statistical agency. Two high-ranking officials who oversaw inflation calculations left their posts last year, and the head of the institution was removed from his post after not working for a year.

Last year, inflation in Turkey reached its peak, exceeding 85%, and in December fell to almost 65%. According to TurkStat data, ex-factory prices rose to triple digits and then dropped to 98%.

However, some economists and opposition parties dispute these figures, saying inflation is higher than the agency announces.

Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati dismissed the accusations after year-end inflation data fell below the lowest estimates by economists.