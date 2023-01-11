News
Karen Donfried calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to find diplomatic solution to Lachin corridor situation
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to find a diplomatic solution to the situation around the Lachin corridor.

Assistant Secretary of State Donfried called on Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov to immediately engage in finding a diplomatic solution to allow the movement of goods through the Lachin corridor. She urged both ministers to reengage in the process of achieving lasting peace, the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs said in a statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
