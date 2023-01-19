Armenian PM: European Parliament resolution expresses objective reality  

The resolution of the European Parliament is very important and expresses unbiased reality, said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the meeting of the Armenian government on Thursday.

He expressed gratitude to the European Parliament and colleagues who have consistently worked to convey objective reality. "We must continue to work and achieve the implementation of the proclaimed political agenda," Pashinyan added.

The Prime Minister recalled that the European Parliament resolution sharply condemns Azerbaijan's aggression against Armenia in September 2022, assessing it as a violation of the ceasefire and an action with serious negative consequences for the peace process. "The European Parliament reaffirms that Armenia's territorial integrity must be fully respected and calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately withdraw troops from all parts of Armenian territory," Pashinyan said.

He added that the European Parliament expressed its belief that a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot be achieved by military means but needs a comprehensive political settlement in accordance with international law, including the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, as well as the fundamental principles of the 2009 OSCE Minsk Group on territorial integrity, self-determination and the non-use of force.

"The European Parliament expressed its concern over the war crimes and inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians by Azerbaijani military personnel and calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to release all prisoners of war. The European Parliament reiterates that in a comprehensive peace treaty Azerbaijan must address the root causes of the conflict, including the rights and security of the Armenian population living in Nagorno-Karabakh, the return of displaced persons and refugees to their homes under the supervision of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, inter-religious dialogue, protection and preservation of cultural, religious and historical heritage and territorial integrity. The EP welcomes the deployment of an EU civilian monitoring mission along Armenia's international border with Azerbaijan, encourages the EU to increase the number of deployed experts and the capabilities of the mission, and calls for a reinforced presence in the region. The European Parliament strongly condemns Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor in breach of the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020, as it could provoke a deliberate humanitarian crisis for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh," the Armenian Prime Minister said.

Pashinyan also recalled the European Parliament's demand to the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately restore free movement through the Lachin corridor.