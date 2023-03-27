6 killed in Kabul explosion

At least six civilians were killed, and three Taliban soldiers and several others were injured as a result of the explosion that took place near the Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul, when the security forces tried to neutralize a suicide bomber. This was reported by Khalid Zadran, Spokesman for Kabul Police Command.
"At the Malik Asghar Square checkpoint in Kabul, the suicide bomber became the target of security forces... before reaching his goal. In the meantime, the explosives on him exploded, as a result of which six civilians were killed and several others were injured. As a result of the incident, three Taliban soldiers were also injured," Zadran wrote on Twitter.