News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
USD
388.53
EUR
418.37
RUB
5.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.53
EUR
418.37
RUB
5.08
Show news feed
6 killed in Kabul explosion
6 killed in Kabul explosion
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

At least six civilians were killed, and three Taliban soldiers and several others were injured as a result of the explosion that took place near the Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul, when the security forces tried to neutralize a suicide bomber. This was reported by Khalid Zadran, Spokesman for Kabul Police Command.

"At the Malik Asghar Square checkpoint in Kabul, the suicide bomber became the target of security forces... before reaching his goal. In the meantime, the explosives on him exploded, as a result of which six civilians were killed and several others were injured. As a result of the incident, three Taliban soldiers were also injured," Zadran wrote on Twitter.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Niger MOD announces entering Mali in hunt for ‘terrorists’
Troops from the army's anti-jihadist Almahaou operation began the search…
 Explosion occurs in Afghanistan’s Balkh Province, governor dead
The blast took place inside his office…
 Turkey eliminates in Syria person involved in terrorist attack in Istanbul
The National Intelligence Organization (NIO) of Turkey has eliminated a man in Syria...
 Consulates of Germany and Sweden closed in Istanbul for security reasons
In addition, the Consulate General of Sweden has stopped receiving visitors...
 Death toll in Peshawar mosque blast rises to 90
The explosion at the mosque happened on Monday around 13.40 local time during prayers...
 Death toll in Pakistani mosque blast rises to 25
"Twenty-five people were killed and at least 120 were injured because of the suicide...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos