Armenia-Iran trade amounts to about $711 million in 2022

Armenia's trade with Iran amounted to about $711 million dollars in 2022 as compared to about $503.2 million in 2021; the increase was about 42 percent. This is noted in the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenian government.
And according to the results of the same year, Armenia's trade with Georgia amounted to about $879 million. In 2021, that indicator was at the level of $422 million; the respective growth is, in fact, twofold.
Moreover, Armenia's trade with China amounted to about $1.8 billion against $1.3 billion last year; the increase was 39.4 percent.