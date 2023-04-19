News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 19
USD
387.66
EUR
423.75
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.66
EUR
423.75
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Armenia-Iran trade amounts to about $711 million in 2022
Armenia-Iran trade amounts to about $711 million in 2022
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Armenia's trade with Iran amounted to about $711 million dollars in 2022 as compared to about $503.2 million in 2021; the increase was about 42 percent. This is noted in the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenian government.

And according to the results of the same year, Armenia's trade with Georgia amounted to about $879 million. In 2021, that indicator was at the level of $422 million; the respective growth is, in fact, twofold.

Moreover, Armenia's trade with China amounted to about $1.8 billion against $1.3 billion last year; the increase was 39.4 percent.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Foreign Affairs: External threat may force Iran to enter into open conflict on Armenia’s side
The long-running conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has created partnerships in the South Caucasus...
 Shamkhani: Any geographical change in South Caucasus will play into hands of enemies of regional security, stability
The Iranian Supreme National Security Council made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigoryan…
 Armenia Security Council chief to head for Iran
Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Tehran...
 Security Council chief briefs Iran deputy FM on situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border, around Karabakh
Armen Grigoryan received Ali Bagheri Kani…
 Armenia deputy FM on prospects for military cooperation with Iran: We are currently focusing on agenda we have
Consultations between Armenia and Iran are progressing quite intensively at the level of…
 Iran deputy FM announces upcoming visit to Armenia
A two-day working trip…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos