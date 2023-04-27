News
Thursday
April 27
News
Security Council head: Armenia is in very difficult situation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Analytics

Armenia is in a very difficult situation, the security mechanisms that were supposed to protect us are not working now, and Armenia is now trying to find new guarantees, is in search of new security guarantees. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, said this in an Armenian television interview.

"Of course, we are accused of going to the West, but we cooperate intensively with India. We cooperate in various directions, in terms of resolving our security issues," he said.

According to Grigoryan, Russia does not say at the political level that it cannot resolve security issues for Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
