Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan arrangements regarding Karabakh have no alternative, Peskov says
Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan arrangements regarding Karabakh have no alternative, Peskov says
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

There are no other legal bases for the settlement of the situation in Karabakh apart from the tripartite arrangements between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, reports RIA Novosti.

"The solution of the existing problems between the two countries [i.e., Armenia and Azerbaijan] and the possible development of some joint actions and steps aimed at easing the tension in the region are, first of all, of course, possible on the basis of the tripartite documents that were signed together with Russia. There are no other legal grounds yet that would contribute to the settlement [of the situation in Karabakh]," said Peskov.

He noted that these tripartite documents still have no alternative.

"Of course, any help that can help the settlement on this basis is welcome. But we know as well that there are various attempts that undermine the foundations of the settlement, which may not yield results in the future. Let's hope that in this case it is about the first case," added the Russian presidential press secretary.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
