PM, Rosatom head discuss construction of new nuclear power unit in Armenia
PM, Rosatom head discuss construction of new nuclear power unit in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Tuesday received a delegation led by Alexey Likhachev is Director General of Rosatom State Atomiс Energy Corporation of Russia, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Reflecting on the partnership in atomic energy, Pashinyan noted the role of Rosatom in extending the operation period of the second power unit of the Armenia’s nuclear plant.

Likhachev, for his part, considered their work with Armenian partners effective, and noted that Rosatom is interested in continuing this mutually beneficial partnership.

In the context of bilateral cooperation, the interlocutors discussed current programs and the prospects of new initiatives. Reference was made also to the extension of the operation period of the second power unit of the Armenian nuclear plant.

Also, they exchanged views on the construction of a new nuclear power unit in Armenia, possible collaboration in nuclear medicine, as well as partnership in decontamination of hazardous waste at Nairit synthetic rubber plant of Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
