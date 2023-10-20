RFE/RL: Armenia received invitation from Iran for FMs’ meeting in 3+3 format

Armenia has received an invitation from Iran for a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in the 3+3 format, reports the RFE/RL Armenian Service.
Until Thursday, the Azerbaijani sources were claiming that Armenia had already given its consent to such a meeting. But Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told reporters Friday that Yerevan has not yet responded and this matter is still being discussed.
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had said during a meeting with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan that the 3+3 platform is an effective format for solving regional problems. Then the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, also announced that meetings in the 3+3 format will be held in the near future. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also had announced that Yerevan was ready for meetings in this format.