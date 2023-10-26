Peskov: Russia intends to find out Armenia PM’s words about diversification of security relations

In its relations with Yerevan, Moscow expects to receive information about what Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meant when he spoke about "the need to diversify relations in the security sector." Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President, told reporters about this, according to TASS.
"In this case, we are not inclined to accept The Wall Street Journal as a source, so we still need to understand what Mr. Pashinyan talked about. And of course, we expect to receive all the information on this account in the conversation with our Armenian friends. And of course, it is not appropriate for Russia and Armenia to communicate through newspapers, especially The Wall Street Journal. Therefore, we continue the conversation, the dialogue with our Armenian friends, and we will continue to do so; we have a very broad agenda," Peskov noted.
The representative of the Kremlin added that Russia continues its efforts, "attempts to help Baku and Yerevan to reach, nonetheless, the signing of a peace treaty".
"This is necessary for the stabilization of the situation in the region and the emergence of a more positive standard of living," concluded the Russian presidential press secretary.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan had said that Azerbaijan's aggressive actions and CSTO's inaction "in fact, led us to a decision that we need to diversify our relations in the security sector."