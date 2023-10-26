News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Peskov: Russia intends to find out Armenia PM’s words about diversification of security relations
Peskov: Russia intends to find out Armenia PM’s words about diversification of security relations
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

In its relations with Yerevan, Moscow expects to receive information about what Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meant when he spoke about "the need to diversify relations in the security sector." Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President, told reporters about this, according to TASS.

"In this case, we are not inclined to accept The Wall Street Journal as a source, so we still need to understand what Mr. Pashinyan talked about. And of course, we expect to receive all the information on this account in the conversation with our Armenian friends. And of course, it is not appropriate for Russia and Armenia to communicate through newspapers, especially The Wall Street Journal. Therefore, we continue the conversation, the dialogue with our Armenian friends, and we will continue to do so; we have a very broad agenda," Peskov noted.

The representative of the Kremlin added that Russia continues its efforts, "attempts to help Baku and Yerevan to reach, nonetheless, the signing of a peace treaty".

"This is necessary for the stabilization of the situation in the region and the emergence of a more positive standard of living," concluded the Russian presidential press secretary.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan had said that Azerbaijan's aggressive actions and CSTO's inaction "in fact, led us to a decision that we need to diversify our relations in the security sector."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: I don’t share assessment that we are further aggravating relations with Russia
“It is a normal work process, partners have questions for each other, we clarify these issues through diplomats,” deputy FM Vahan Kostanyan added…
 Armenia official on EAEU energy market: Not all arrangements are carried out in full
According to deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, despite all the complexity of this process, it is necessary to reach principled decisions…
 Deputy PM: Armenia's trade with other CIS countries increased by 55%
In the period between January and August of this year compared to the amount of the previous year…
 Newspaper: There is need to be prepared for other unpleasantness related to Armenia’s relations with Russia
Everything in life is mutual…
 Armenia not yet officially petitions to Russia to terminate arms supply contract worth millions of dollars
In relation to the matter, Armenian News-NEWS.am sent a written request to the MoD of Armenia to find out…
 Armenia parliament speaker: Russia is attempting to do things that have opposite effect in our democratic society
Alen Simonyan reflected on summoning the Russian ambassador to the Armenian MFA and handing him a note of protest…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos