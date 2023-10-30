Russia researchers develop water evaluation system using smartphones

Researchers in Saratov, Russia have created a system for determining the concentration of phenols in water using a non-woven material and a smartphone or portable scanner.
This method enables to quickly and easily detect phenols at the maximum permissible concentration at the department level, Saratovnews reports.
Researchers have developed a portable test system that enables determining the concentration of phenols in water in field conditions within half an hour.
To determine the content of phenols by way of our system, no additional devices are required to record the signal, only a visual assessment is sufficient.