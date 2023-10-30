Arab, Muslim users of social media unhappy with ongoing supply of oil from Azerbaijan to Israel

Arab and Muslim users of social media are dissatisfied with Azerbaijan because of its continued supply of oil to Israel even during the current Israeli military operations in Gaza, the “Militarist” Telegram channel writes in a report.
"According to the available data, just a few days ago, a tanker with one million barrels of Azerbaijani oil headed to the Port of Eilat [of Israel]. Azerbaijani oil is supplied by pipeline to Turkey, and from there it is exported by sea to Israel.
"In recent days, after the harsh words of Turkish President Erdogan against Israel, there are also calls in Ankara to stop oil supplies to Israel. It should be noted that about a week ago, the Iranian foreign minister called on the OPEC countries to impose an oil embargo against Israel, but they did not respond.
"According to previously published data, Azerbaijani oil accounts for about 10% of Israel's oil imports," added the aforesaid report.