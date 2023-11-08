News
Wednesday
November 08
News
G7 countries call on Iran not to support Hamas, Hezbollah
G7 countries call on Iran not to support Hamas, Hezbollah
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The countries of the Group of Seven (G7) have called on Iranian authorities not to support the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and the radical Lebanese party Hezbollah.

"We call on Iran to refrain from providing support for Hamas and taking further actions that destabilize the Middle East, including support for Lebanese Hezbollah and other non-state actors," the foreign ministers of the G7 countries noted, in particular, in their joint statement issued Wednesday—and on the basis of the results of their two-day meeting in Tokyo.

Also, the G7 countries called on Tehran “to use its influence with those groups to de-escalate regional tensions."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
