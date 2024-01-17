Major Japan shipping companies suspend routes via Red Sea

Japan's major shipping companies are suspending routes that pass through the Red Sea for all of their vessels, NHK reported.
NYK Line, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and Kawasaki Kisen cite safety concerns amid heightened tensions in the region.
The Japanese firms have previously avoided the waters for voyages involving Israel. But the companies are expanding the policy for all their ships to ensure the safe delivery of their cargo.
The shipping companies will use alternative routes, including those going around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.
The suspensions could lead to higher shipping costs and disrupted supply chains.