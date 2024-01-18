Armenia ambassador meets with Russia deputy FM, expresses concern about Azerbaijan’s latest statements

The embassy of Armenia in Russia presented details of the meeting between Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Mikhail Galuzin.
The statement notes that Mikhail Galuzin received Vagharshak Harutyunyan Wednesday at the initiative of the Armenian side.
During the meeting, views were exchanged on regional security issues.
Ambassador Harutyunyan presented to his interlocutor the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and expressed concern about the latest statements by Baku.
The ambassador emphasized the fundamental principles underlying Armenia's position: mutual respect for territorial integrity, ensuring the border delimitation process based on the latest maps of the ex-USSR, and unblocking regional communications under sovereignty and jurisdiction, with the principles of equality and reciprocity.