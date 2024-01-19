News
Pakistan to convene National Security Committee meeting amid rising tensions with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan is set to convene an emergency meeting Friday amid tensions with Iran, Dawn news agency reported.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will chair the NSC meeting with all the military services chiefs, including Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, in attendance, caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi told Reuters.

Following Pakistan’s response to Iran’s missile attack, caretaker PM Kakar, who was in Switzerland for the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, decided to cut short his visit.
