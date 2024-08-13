News
Hamas representative in Tehran: Iran response to Haniyeh assassination will be definite and decisive
Hamas representative in Tehran: Iran response to Haniyeh assassination will be definite and decisive
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The representative of Hamas in Tehran says Iran’s response to Israel's assassination of the head of political bureau of the Palestinian resistance group will be “definite and decisive,” Mehr reports.

According to Khaled Qaddoumi, Iran will respond to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh  at “a substantial level.”

Qaddoumi stressed that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has assured Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau in Gaza, that nothing other than a decisive action could be considered a “retaliation for the heartrending target killing of Ismail Haniyeh.”

He added that Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has also underlined during meetings with Hamas officials over the past few days that Iran’s response will be “definite, decisive, and different in kind and manner.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
