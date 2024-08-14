News
Biden's senior adviser holds talks with Lebanon parliament speaker
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden's senior adviser Amos Hochstein, who has been sent to the Middle East on many occasions to mediate between Israel and Lebanon, has returned to Beirut to participate in the next round of negotiations, Al Jazeera reports.

After meeting with Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri, Hochstein was asked at a press conference if he thought a war between Israel and Lebanon could be prevented.

Hochstein replied that he hoped so and he believe in it.

Also, Hochstein told reporters that he and Berri discussed "the framework agreement that's on the table for a Gaza ceasefire."

According to the US presidential adviser, he and the Lebanon parliament speaker "agreed there is no more time to waste and there's no more valid excuses from any party for any further delay."
