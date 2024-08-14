Iran to not attend Gaza ceasefire talks

Iran has announced that it will not participate in the upcoming indirect talks to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza war, IRNA news agency reports.
"We have not engaged in the indirect cease-fire negotiations between Hamas and the regime, facilitated by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., and hold no intention for involvement in such negotiations," said Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.
The aforesaid comment was made in response to reporters who wanted to know whether Iran will participate in these talks.
Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel are scheduled for Thursday.