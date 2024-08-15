Axios: Trump speaks to Netanyahu about Gaza ceasefire deal, sources say

Former US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and discussed the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, according to two US sources who were briefed on the call, Axios reports.
One source said Trump's call was intended to encourage Netanyahu to take the deal, but stressed he didn't know if this is indeed what the former president told Netanyahu.
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office didn't deny that the call took place.
The Trump campaign declined to comment.
A crucial round of negotiations with senior US, Qatari, Egyptian and Israeli officials is set to take place in Doha on Thursday to try to close the remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas.