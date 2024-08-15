Harris campaign hires Afghan American woman to work with Muslim, Arab voters

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has hired Afghan American woman Nasrina Bargzie to lead outreach to Muslim and Arab voters, according to a campaign official who first shared details of the plan with NBC News, the latter reports.
This move is focused on a key constituency that soured on President Joe Biden over his support of Israel.
Bargzie worked in Harris’ White House office until July as a policy adviser on Muslim, Arab and Gaza-related issues, as well as reproductive rights, voting and democracy, the campaign official said. She will cover the same broad portfolio on the campaign.
Some Muslim groups, who have been critical of Biden’s policies regarding Israel and the Middle East, have maintained Harris is an extension of his stances. But other Muslim leaders have said that Harris is more sympathetic than Biden to the civilian death toll in Gaza and that she is the best candidate to support in the race.
Bargzie will focus on talking to Muslim and Arab communities as voters wait to see whether Harris will lay out a different approach to the Middle East and Israel from Biden’s.