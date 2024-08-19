Blinken tells Israel president about ‘last chance’ of cease-fire agreement for Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a visit to Israel in order to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and return the hostages, said that the ongoing negotiations are "maybe the last chance" to reach a ceasefire agreement, reports the Times of Israel, reports The Times of Israel.
“This is a decisive moment—probably the best, maybe the last, opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire, and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security,” Blinken said as he met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
The top US diplomat says he was also working to ensure that there was no regional escalation amid concerns over a possible attack by Iran on Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.