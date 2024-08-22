Tim Walz becomes Democratic Party’s official candidate for US Vice President

Tim Walz leaned into his rural roots as he accepted the Democratic Party's US vice presidential nomination on Wednesday during the most high-profile political speech of his career, reports Axios.
Democrats are hopeful that Walz, a native of Nebraska, will boost Harris' appeal among rural and moderate voters in the crucial "Blue Wall" states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Walz said during the third night of the Democratic National Convention that he's "ready to turn the page" on former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance, prompting cheers from the crowd, saying, "not going back."
Walz leaned heavily into his personal story as a former teacher and football coach as he sought to introduce himself to the nation.
"I had 24 kids in my high school class, and none of them went to Yale," Walz said early on in his remarks, a subtle dig at Vance, who attended the university. "Never underestimate a public school teacher."
It was the most high-profile speech of his career as the little-known governor of Minnesota seeks to introduce himself to the nation less than three months until Election Day, Axios added.