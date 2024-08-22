Trump holds outdoor rally for first time since assassination attempt

Surrounded by bulletproof glass and enhanced security measures, former President Donald Trump spoke Wednesday at an outdoor rally in Asheboro, North Carolina for the first time since the assassination attempt over five weeks ago in Butler, Pennsylvania, CBS News reports.
Speaking to an audience of a few thousand, according to the campaign, Trump took the stage with bulletproof glass in front and behind him, and mobile storage units and large trucks were brought in to block any views of the rally from potential vantage points outside of the immediate security perimeter. There was a heavy law enforcement presence, enveloping the venue with multiple snipers placed on rooftops near where the former president spoke on Wednesday.
Per two US federal law enforcement officials, the rally had a series of Secret Service assets—counter-sniper teams, drone deployment, counter UAS or counter drone technology, plus advance countersurveillance teams.
The practice of using bulletproof glass for outdoor events is typically reserved for sitting presidents, but the Secret Service made an exception following the assassination attempt on Trump's life, according to law enforcement officials.