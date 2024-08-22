Beyoncé threatens to sue Trump campaign for unauthorized use of her song 'Freedom'

Beyoncé has threatened to send a cease-and-desist to the Donald Trump campaign after the former US president posted a clip of her “Freedom”—Vice President Kamala Harris’ unofficial presidential campaign song—in a video posted on social media, Rolling Stone reports.
A source close to Beyoncé tells Rolling Stone that the Trump campaign did not receive permission to use the Lemonade track in the 13-second video of Trump getting off a plane in Michigan that Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung posted Tuesday.
On Monday, the Harris-Walz campaign debuted a new ad soundtracked by “Freedom,” with actor Jeffrey Wright providing the narration, “What kind of America do we want?” he asks. “One where we’re divided, angry, depressed? C’mon! We’re Americans! Fascism? We conquered it. The moon? Landed on it. The future? Building it. Freedom? Nobody loves it more.”
Harris has been using “Freedom”—with Beyoncé’s permission—since her presidential campaign began earlier this summer—following President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection. At her first public appearance after securing Biden’s endorsement, Harris walked out to the podium while “Freedom” played. And not long after, her campaign dropped an official launch video featuring the song.
Trump, meanwhile, is notorious for using music at his campaign rallies without the artists’ permission, with the former president receiving pushback and legal threats from dozens of musicians over the unauthorized usage of their songs.