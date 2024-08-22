News
Iran plans to launch 14 satellites into orbit
Iran plans to launch 14 satellites into orbit
Region:Iran
Theme: Society, Innovations

The head of the Iranian Space Agency, Hassan Salarieh, says that the Agency has 14 satellites scheduled for launch, reports Mehr News agency.

Briefing the achievements of the Iranian Space Agency during the 13th administration, Salarieh said on Thursday that the Agency achieved 12 launches, which is the same number of launches of 12 years ago

Additionally, the Agency successfully launched eight satellites into orbit, equal to the successes of the previous three governments in launching, he added.

He emphasized that 30 more satellites under construction, 20 of which will be built by the private sector.
High-tech minister: Armenia plans to increase number of its satellites in space to 3
Mkhitar Hayrapetyan noted that the expectations from the country’s first satellite are to start enriching the knowledge of Armenian specialists…
 Nature journal: Oldest galaxy, more than 13 billion years old, discovered
An international team of astronomers, led by the UK's University of Cambridge…
 Byurakan observatory chief: Astronauts will come to Armenia this year, prepare for flights to Mars
The Austrian Space Forum plans to hold a simulation, named AMADEE-24, in Armenia this March…
 Iran launches its self-produced satellite into orbit
"Qaem-100" is a three-stage solid fuel launch satellite developed by the IRGC Aerospace Forces...
 Armenian-made satellite to be launched into space on Friday
The flight of Hayasat-1 has been delayed for two days…
 Continental Europe’s first orbital spaceport opens in Norway
The Spaceport will allow Norway…
