Iran plans to launch 14 satellites into orbit

The head of the Iranian Space Agency, Hassan Salarieh, says that the Agency has 14 satellites scheduled for launch, reports Mehr News agency.

Briefing the achievements of the Iranian Space Agency during the 13th administration, Salarieh said on Thursday that the Agency achieved 12 launches, which is the same number of launches of 12 years ago

Additionally, the Agency successfully launched eight satellites into orbit, equal to the successes of the previous three governments in launching, he added.

He emphasized that 30 more satellites under construction, 20 of which will be built by the private sector.