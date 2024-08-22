News
Armenia defense minister visits frontline, follows ongoing large-scale construction work (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Defense Minister Suren Papikyan toured the frontline during his visit to a military unit and observed the ongoing large-scale construction work there, informs the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

Karen Grigoryan, the Deputy Chief of the Armed Forces General Staff, and Garegin Poghosyan, the commander of the aforesaid military unit, thoroughly presented the work done so far and the upcoming tasks to the minister.

Then, the minister of defense visited the place of deployment of one of the personnel performing combat duty, talked with the servicemen there, and emphasized the importance of daily combat training and continued improvement of capacity.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
