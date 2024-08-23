Kamala Harris formally accepts US presidential nomination by Democratic Party

US Vice President Kamala Harris formally announced her acceptance of the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, speaking about her vision for the country and warning of the possibility of former President Donald Trump returning to the White House, CBS News reports.
Wrapping up the fourth—and final—day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Harris recounted her life story before addressing Trump directly and laying out her position on several key issues.
"I promise to be a president for all Americans. You can always trust me to put country above party and self, to hold sacred America's fundamental principles, from the rule of law, to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power," Harris told convention attendees.
"In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man," Harris added. "But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious."
"Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails and how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States — not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security — but to serve the only client he has ever had: himself," Harris said.