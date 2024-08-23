AP: US to send $125M in new military aid to Ukraine, officials say

The Biden administration will send about $125 million in new military aid to Ukraine, US officials said Thursday, reports AP.
US officials said the latest package of aid includes air defense missiles, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelins and an array of other anti-armor missiles, counter-drone and counter-electronic warfare systems and equipment, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, vehicles, and other equipment.
The formal announcement could come as soon as Friday, which is the eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day.
The weapons are being provided through presidential drawdown authority, which means they are taken from Pentagon stockpiles and can be delivered more quickly.