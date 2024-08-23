News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
August 23
USD
388.04
EUR
431.42
RUB
4.24
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
August 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.04
EUR
431.42
RUB
4.24
Show news feed
India PM arrives in Ukraine on visit
India PM arrives in Ukraine on visit
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on a historic visit to Ukraine on Friday, during which he is expected to present his views to the Ukrainian leader on a peaceful settlement of the ongoing conflict, reports The Times of India.

Modi is on a visit to Ukraine at the invitation of the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

His visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile visit to Russia drew criticism from the United States and some of its Western allies.

This is the first visit by a prime minister of India to Ukraine ever since the latter's independence in 1991.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Catholicos of All Armenians calls on Ukraine authorities not to violate Orthodox community unity
In connection with the Ukrainian parliament decision which enables the banning the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine…
 Modi meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
The Ukrainian president embraced the visiting Indian PM with a gloomy expression on his face before the talks began, media report...
 No Armenian cargoes in ferry that sank in Russia port
The destruction of this Russian ferry will not affect Armenia's economy in any way, added the economy ministry...
 Switzerland joins 14th package of sanctions on Russia
These sanctions include as well 116 individuals and legal entities of Russia, among them—Ural Airlines…
 Putin holds consultation on situation at Russia regions bordering Ukraine
During the meeting, the Russian president approved the proposal of automatically paying 15,000 rubles (approx. US$164) to each of the families of the casualties in the Kursk Region...
 Ukraine forces tried to enter Russia's Bryansk Region, governor says
According to him, a sabotage-reconnaissance team attempted to penetrate into the Klimovsky District...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos