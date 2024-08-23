India PM arrives in Ukraine on visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on a historic visit to Ukraine on Friday, during which he is expected to present his views to the Ukrainian leader on a peaceful settlement of the ongoing conflict, reports The Times of India.

Modi is on a visit to Ukraine at the invitation of the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

His visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile visit to Russia drew criticism from the United States and some of its Western allies.

This is the first visit by a prime minister of India to Ukraine ever since the latter's independence in 1991.