News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 11
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
EU Council confirms visa liberalisation for Ukrainian citizens
12:59, 11.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The EU Council adopted a regulation on visa liberalisation for Ukrainian citizens travelling to the EU.

"The adoption of the regulation on visa liberalisation for Ukrainian citizens is an important development, which will help strengthen ties between the people of Ukraine and the EU. It follows the completion of the necessary reforms by Ukraine in a number of areas including migration, public order and security, external relations and fundamental rights. Furthermore, the revised suspension mechanism recently adopted by the EU makes it possible for the Union to suspend such liberalization, if there are serious migration or security issues with Ukraine,” said Carmelo Abela, Maltese Minister for Home Affairs and National Security.

Ukrainian citizens with a biometric passport travelling to the EU for up to 90 days for business, tourist or family purposes will no longer need a visa. 

The Council and the European Parliament now need to sign the adopted regulation. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news