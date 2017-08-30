News
OSCE media freedom representative urges Ukraine not to arrest foreign journalists
22:35, 30.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

OSCE representative on freedom of the media called on Ukraine not to deport journalists from other OSCE states.

According to media reports, the correspondent of Russia’s first channel Anna Kurbatova was kidnapped in Kiev. Later it was revealed that she had been detained by Ukraine’s security service. The representative of security service said Kurbatova would be returned to Russia.

Russian embassy sent a note to the Ukrainian foreign ministry.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
