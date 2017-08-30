OSCE media freedom representative urges Ukraine not to arrest foreign journalists

OSCE representative on freedom of the media called on Ukraine not to deport journalists from other OSCE states.
.@OSCE_RFoM @harlemdesir calls on #Ukraine not to arrest & deport journalists from other OSCE States #AnnaKurbatova @channelone_rus— OSCE media freedom (@OSCE_RFoM) August 30, 2017
According to media reports, the correspondent of Russia’s first channel Anna Kurbatova was kidnapped in Kiev. Later it was revealed that she had been detained by Ukraine’s security service. The representative of security service said Kurbatova would be returned to Russia.
Russian embassy sent a note to the Ukrainian foreign ministry.