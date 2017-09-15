US imposes sanctions against 11 Iranian and Ukrainian entities and individuals

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 11 entities and individuals for engaging in support of designated Iranian actors or malicious cyber-enabled activity.
The persons sanctioned in Thursday actions include one entity engaging in activities in support of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ballistic missile program; two Ukraine-based entities providing support to designated airlines, including one affiliated with the IRGC-Qods Force (IRGC-QF); and two Iran-based networks responsible for malicious cyber-enabled attacks against the U.S. financial system.
“Treasury will continue to take strong actions to counter Iran’s provocations, including support for the IRGC-Qods Force and terrorist extremists, the ongoing campaign of violence in Syria, and cyber-attacks meant to destabilize the U.S. financial system,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
“These sanctions target an Iranian company providing material support to the IRGC’s ballistic missile program, airlines that support the transport of fighters and weapons into Syria, and hackers who execute cyber-attacks on American financial institutions.”
All property and interests in property of those designated subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them. In addition, foreign financial institutions that facilitate significant transactions for, or persons that provide material or certain other support to, the entities and individuals designated today risk exposure to sanctions that could sever their access to the U.S. financial system or block their property and interests in property under U.S. jurisdiction.