Trump to release all documents related to John Kennedy's murder

US President Donald Trump has said he will release all documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F Kennedy, except those with the names and addresses of people who are still alive, ABC News reported.
"After strict consultation with General Kelly, the CIA and other Agencies, I will be releasing ALL #JFKFiles other than the names and addresses of any mentioned person who is still living," Mr Trump wrote in a series of tweets, referring to his chief of staff John Kelly.
The President's tweets came days after he ordered the release of 2,800 previously secret documents, but withheld more than 300.
At the time, Mr Trump said he had "no choice" but to block the publication of the remaining documents on the recommendation of the FBI and CIA.