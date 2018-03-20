YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia has publicized official information on the dead and injured in the collision of a Yerevan-Moscow passenger and a truck, in Russia.

Accordingly, Tigran Babakhanyan (born in 1972) and Arkadi Tadevosyan (born in 1974) were the alternating drivers of the bus. Even though earlier it was reported that one of the two casualties in this road accident was a one of the drivers of the bus, the MES statement says they both are among the injured.

According to the source, bus passenger A. Sukiasyan (born in 1978) and truck driver N. Sionin (born in 1961) were killed in the crash.

The bus drivers and passengers Davit Sardaryan (born in 1969), Melik Hayrapetyan (born in 1988), Yeghishe Hambardzumyan (born in 1982), Armen Muradyan (born in 1964), Varya Ohanyan (born in 1961), Davit Vermishyan (born in 1969), and Vazgen Gevorgyan (born in 1972) were hospitalized.

Doctors say Sardaryan, Hayrapetyan, Babakhanyan, and Hambardzumyan are in critical condition, whereas the others—in moderate condition.

As reported earlier, a passenger bus heading from Yerevan to Moscow and a truck collided on Tuesday at around 8:40am Moscow time, on an interstate highway in Russia.

There were 48 passengers and two drivers on the bus.