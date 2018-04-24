YEREVAN. – U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills commended the Armenian people for the peaceful and dignified way in which they carried out the protests last week.

“I also want to commend the police and security forces for the general level of restraint and the professionalism they showed during the last week. There were credible reports of some violence directed at demonstrators and especially journalists, and it is important that those reports be investigated and those responsible be held accountable under law,” Mills said during his visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial on Tuesday. “I also want to commend former PM Sargsyan for his leadership and listening to the Armenian people and making the difficult decision to resign.”

The Ambassador said they look forward to working together with the acting PM in the week to come, and will continue close working relationship with the Armenian government.

“What’s important now is for all Armenians to come together in the spirit of peaceful democratic protest and dialogue and find common ground on what the future of this country will be. I am very positive about what the Armenian people can achieve together in the future,” he emphasized.