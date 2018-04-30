YEREVAN. – The “Tsarukyan” Faction has announced that it will vote for my candidacy [as Prime Minister]; we have an understanding on all matters.

Opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday said the abovementioned to reporters in Parliament, and following his talk with the NA “Tsarukyan” Faction.

“We have fixed that this period is very important for Armenia, that we really have a breakthrough and put Armenia on the tracks of stable and rapid development,” he said, in particular. “It’s clear that snap [parliamentary] elections are a necessity [in the country]. We will have discussions with political forces, about the mechanisms for the [respective] time frames. (…). We have taken necessary steps to organize truly democratic and fair elections [in Armenia].”

And when asked whether he believes that his current popularity rating will drop if he were to delay the election, Nikol Pashinyan responded as follows, in particular: “The matter is about the establishment of lawfulness and an election mechanism.”