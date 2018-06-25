Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan, whom HDP had nominated in Diyarbakır, achieved brilliant results in Sunday’s parliamentary election in Turkey.

According to preliminary results, Paylan’s party garnered 65 percent of the votes in Diyarbakır, reported Milliyet newspaper of Turkey.

As a result of his active politics in parliament and magnificent election campaign, Garo Paylan secured a large number of votes for his party and was reelected into the legislature.

HDP has once again won seats in the Turkish parliament.