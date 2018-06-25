President Sadi Güven of the Supreme Electoral Council announced that incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the absolute majority of votes in Sunday’s presidential election in Turkey, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

And as a result of Sunday’s parliamentary election in the country, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) as well as the ultranationalist Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Good Party, and the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) have won seats in the Turkish legislature.

The final results of the elections will be announced within ten days after the review of the appeals.