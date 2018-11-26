“We” alliance kicks off its election campaign in Noyemberyan

YEREVAN. – “We” alliance kicks off its election campaign in the city of Noyemberyan of Tavush province.

During a meeting with voters, one of the leaders of “We” bloc, the head of the Republic party Aram Sargsyan noted the importance of having political force in parliament, which will point to the shortcomings and will give the right direction.

“The matter of the prime minister has already been resolved. But there should be such a force in parliament that can offer an alternative solution,” said Sargsyan.

One of the main points of the program, which was presented by Aram Sargsyan, is compulsory medical insurance, creation of jobs, increasing the level of cooperation with NATO.



