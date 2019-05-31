News
Friday
May 31
Artsakh President meets his South Ossetia counterpart
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan met Friday with Anatoly Bibilov, President of the Republic of South Ossetia-State of Alania who arrived in Artsakh within the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) European Football Cup, Artsakh President's press service reported.

A wide range of issues related to the bilateral relationship and regional developments was on the discussion agenda.

Both sides highlighted the need of expanding and deepening ties between the two countries on a consistent basis and implementation of various joint projects.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
