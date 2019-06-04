Ukraine President: Accession to EU, NATO remains foreign policy priority

During a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared that accession to the EU and NATO remains one of Ukraine’s foreign policy priorities, reports UNIAN.
“Ukraine’s strategic course for full-fledged accession to the EU and NATO is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine and remains one of the country’s foreign policy priorities,” Zelensky said.
He thanked Stoltenberg for the political and practical support and informed that Ukraine intends to give a new impulse to its relations with NATO.
“Russia’s ongoing military aggression is one of the main challenges for Euro-Atlantic security. Ensuring stability and security in the Black Sea is one of the common issues,” Zelensky highlighted.