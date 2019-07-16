Armenia Deputy PM: Climate change poses threat to Lake Sevan

Climate change poses a threat to Lake Sevan. This is what Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan declared in his speech at the conference devoted to the introduction of climate in the economy and energy efficiency in the context of accomplishment of sustainable development goals, as reported RIA Novosti.
The event was held as part of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.
According to Avinyan, climate change is having a radical impact on Armenia’s landscape.
“Lake Sevan is the sector of the country most affected by climate change. The increase of temperature has created a situation where we might lose the lake,” Avinyan said, noting that the Armenian government is currently trying to find ways to solve the problem. “First, we are trying to raise the level of the lake by nearly 6 meters, meaning we will need more water in the lake,” he said, adding that the Armenian government wasn’t considering climate change for a long time until it hit the heart of the country.