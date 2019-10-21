Armenia PM: Biggest role of education is to encourage toward self-education

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday attended the three-day annual Teach For All Global Conference that has kicked off in capital city Yerevan. The event has brought together more than 450 members, schoolchildren, supporters, and guests from 75 countries of the international “Teach For All” network.
Pashinyan’s participation in this conference took place in an interactive discussion format.
“The biggest role of education, of the education system is to encourage people, the child, the schoolchild, the [university] student toward self-education,” he said, in particular. “The most important component of education, in my opinion, is self-education.”
In his remarks, Pashinyan reflected also on the role of education in Armenian history and Armenian statehood, and the importance of the invention of the Armenian alphabet and the Armenian language as an educational tool.
“Education is the most powerful ‘technology’ that has been at the heart of civilization, progress at all times” he added, in particular.