NATO urges to expand military aid to Ukraine

NATO calls for expanded military aid to Ukraine, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
According to Stoltenberg, the issue of support for Ukraine will be considered in the next two days at a meeting of defense ministers, Voice of America reported.
He also added that members of the NATO will visit Ukraine in a week, they will be in Odessa and Kyiv to assess the state of the Ukrainian army.
Commenting on the latest agreements between Russia and Turkey on joint patrolling of the Syrian-Turkish border, Stoltenberg noted that it is too early to assess what is happening. At the same time, the NATO Secretary General noted that the development of the situation is encouraging, as the parties are striving for a political settlement of the conflict.