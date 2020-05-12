News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Ombudsman's rapid reaction group at police station to visit protesters
Armenia Ombudsman's rapid reaction group at police station to visit protesters
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

By the assignment of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, a rapid reaction group is already at the police station to visit the people who had held a protest near the Central Bank.

As reported earlier, dozens of people were protesting Tuesday in front of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) against the high interest rates of the country’s credit organizations. The protesters demanded a meeting with CBA representatives, but the latter proposed that one protester come in and meet with a CBA representative, to which the picketers did not agree. Subsequently, police used force to apprehend several of these demonstrators.

To note, these citizens staged a protest in front of the CBA on Monday, too.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Father and son remain under soil layer of potato pit in Armenia province, father dies (PHOTO)
According to Shamshyan.com, a firefighting rescue...
 Protester, brother detained in front of Central Bank leave Yerevan police department
"At the moment, we have to go to the hospital by ambulance, as we have hand and head injuries; police used force," Manuel Manukyan said…
 Protester, his brother were detained by police, another Yerevan protester says
The demonstrators drew everyone's attention to the fact that no MP has reacted to this incident…
 Some protesters in front of Central Bank are now inside Yerevan Police department
And others have assembled outside the precinct…
 Police apprehend demonstrators outside Central Bank of Armenia (PHOTOS)
The street running along the bank building is closed at the moment…
 Pregnant woman injured after being shot in Azerbaijan
The patient's condition is assessed as severe...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos