Armenia Ombudsman's rapid reaction group at police station to visit protesters

By the assignment of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, a rapid reaction group is already at the police station to visit the people who had held a protest near the Central Bank.
As reported earlier, dozens of people were protesting Tuesday in front of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) against the high interest rates of the country’s credit organizations. The protesters demanded a meeting with CBA representatives, but the latter proposed that one protester come in and meet with a CBA representative, to which the picketers did not agree. Subsequently, police used force to apprehend several of these demonstrators.
To note, these citizens staged a protest in front of the CBA on Monday, too.