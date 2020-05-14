EU envoy to Armenia: There is certainly the prospect of launching a visa liberalization dialogue

There is certainly the prospect of launching a visa liberalization dialogue, said the EU ambassador to Armenia Andrea Victorin during the online-press conference hosted by RFE/RL's Armenian service.
"Our SEPA agreement stipulates that we will continue to promote the mobility of citizens through the visa facilitation agreement.
According to her, they consider in due course the opening of a visa liberalization dialogue.
"I'm well aware that Armenia is doing serious work to promote the implementation of both the visa facilitation agreement and the readmission agreement."
"We are appreciating that Armenia and especially the foreign ministry is working bilaterally with the member states in order to address remaining concerns at the national level, which includes, in some cases, the number of the asylum seekers who are trying for medical reasons to go to the EU, among other reasons. And this is so important. Because the launch of the visa liberalization dialogue has to be taken by all 27 member states.
So it's important really to overcome concerns of certain member states," the EU ambassador added.